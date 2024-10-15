Live Broadcast Disrupted As EFCC Raids Enugu Radio Station

The management of Enugu-based radio station Urban 94.5FM has expressed concern about how several Economic and Financial Crimes Commission operatives invaded its live broadcast on Monday, October 14th.

The radio station confirmed this in a statement, stating that the incident occurred about 6:35 pm.

According to the radio station, EFCC agents abducted presenters and confiscated transmission equipment.

“Whilst we are following up with the matter, we will continue to inform our dear listeners accordingly through this medium.

“Once again we apologize for the unethical break-in into our live studio and the disruption of your favorite programs and hope that the matter will be resolved as soon as possible and for whatever the reasons”, the statement reads.