Lolo1 Urges Men That Can’t Provide For Their Families To Assume Caregiving Responsibilities

Actress Omotunde Adebowale-David, better known as Lolo1, has raised concern about men abandoning their traditional role as providers in families.

During an appearance on the ‘Say My Piece’ podcast shared on Instagram on Monday, she blamed patriarchy for fostering inflexible gender roles in which men are expected to provide while women nurture.

Lolo questioned why men are abandoning their obligations, despite the fact that their forefathers established these positions.

She observed an increasing tendency of men complaining about women’s entitlements but refusing to switch roles or take on caring obligations.

Lolo proposed that if men do not wish to give, they should be willing to be nurturers at home.

She said: “I blame the patriarchy because these things have been in existence long before now when gender roles were defined. Part of the things that men categorically say make them men or heads of their homes is the fact that they’re the providers. I have been hearing that since I was a child, the daddy is the provider while the mother is a nurturer.

“Their forefathers are the ones who established the roles. Well, I don’t blame men now because roles are getting swapped now; we have she-men and all. But men are backing out of their responsibilities on a daily basis as providers.

“Now I see a lot of men saying that women are too entitled and that women shouldn’t rely on them for everything. But when we ask men to swap roles, they still don’t want to do what we do. If you don’t want to be a provider, then be that nurturer at home.”

