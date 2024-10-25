Former President Goodluck Jonathan has opened up about his experience losing the 2015 presidential election, describing it as a tough moment in his political life.

Jonathan, who spoke at the 1st Raymond Dokpesi Annual Diamond Lecture in Abuja on Friday, admitted to feeling emotional when he learned of the result, saying it felt like the whole world was against him.

“It is not easy to lose an election as a president. You will think the whole world is against you,” Jonathan said.

He also recounted the support he received from Raymond Dokpesi, Chairman of Daar Communications, before handing over to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Dokpesi’s words of encouragement gave Jonathan hope and helped him navigate the transition, not just as a president but also in his personal life.

“That communication gave me hope and helped me not necessarily for the transition hour ahead of me but also in my spiritual life as a private citizen,” Jonathan explained.

Minister of Information, Idris Mohammed also spoke at the event, emphasizing the importance of responsible freedom of speech.

He praised Dokpesi as a patriot and exceptional media personality, urging others to follow his example in nation-building.

“Our respect for freedom of speech is sacrosanct even as we continue to urge responsibility in the exercise of this freedom,” Mohammed said.

“We will make a grievous error individually and collectively if we choose to focus only on what is not working and neglect to balance it with equal attention to the things we are getting right,” he added

Jonathan’s loss in the 2015 election was historic, marking the first time an incumbent president lost re-election in Nigeria.

He garnered 12,853,162 votes, losing to Buhari’s 15,424,921 votes.