Love For Nigeria Must Triumph Over Financial Gains, Return Home – Akpabio To ‘Japa’ Nigerians

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has urged Nigerians to prioritize their love for the country over financial gains.

Speaking on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday, Akpabio said, “The country is losing its expertise. If they acquired those expertise and returned to Nigeria, it would have been better.”

He emphasized, “I also think the conditions of service are quite responsible. I believe people should place love for their country above financial gains. That is why many of us choose to remain here.”

Akpabio noted that the massive migration of Nigerians has adversely impacted the country’s health sector. “The brain drain is a big problem, not just in the educational sector, particularly in the health sector – it is affecting us a lot.”

He cited reports indicating that almost 22,000 Nigerian health workers are in the United States, excelling in their fields.

In the educational sector, Akpabio pointed out that many departments lack sufficient staff strength.

“So what then are you teaching our children? It’s like a computer, garbage in and garbage out,” he said.

The Senate President assured that the National Assembly would continue to work towards improving teachers’ lives, encouraging them to stay and positively impact future generations.