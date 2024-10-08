LP Leadership Crisis: Court Affirms Julius Abure As Party Chairman

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has confirmed Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party.

Delivering judgement on Tuesday, Justice Nwite affirmed the Abure-led leadership and the March 2024 Nnewi convention that produced the national leadership.

Justice Nwite further ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, to recognise Abure as the legitimate chairman, overriding the Commission’s earlier stance that Abure’s leadership was invalid.

He said: “I am of the view that and so hold that the basis of these cogent verifiable documents, the defendants attempt to impeach the validity of the leadership of the plaintiff fails.

“The plaintiff has proved his case. I hereby make an order compelling the defendant to accord the plaintiff’s political party under the leadership of Barrister Julius Abure all the rights and privileges accorded a political party duly registered in Nigeria.”

Recall that INEC had announced that it did not recognise Abure as the National Chairman of LP.

The Commission argued that the Abure-led leadership was invalid, stating that the March 2024 National Convention that re-elected Abure as chairman violated both the Nigerian Constitution and the Electoral Act.