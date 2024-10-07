LP Slams Rivers Electoral Commission, Says LG Poll A Fraudulent Exercise

The Labour Party has kicked against the just concluded local government election held in Rivers State on Saturday.

The opposition party described the LG poll, conducted by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission as a fraudulent exercise, adding that the process flaw and unconstitutional.

LP in a statement released on Monday, by the party’s Publicity Secretary for the Port Harcourt City Campaign Council, Francis David Matthew, vowed to take legal action against RSIEC.

Francis noted that the election was marred by serious irregularities and ignored essential electoral laws.

He said: “The Labour Party wishes to categorically condemn the fraudulent exercise carried out by RSIEC on October 5, 2024, in the Port Harcourt City Local Government Area.

“It is crucial for the public to understand that what transpired was not an election but a coronation, orchestrated without adherence to the electoral laws of our land.

“A glaring example is the non-use of the Biometric Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the absence of result sheets in 938 out of 960 polling units across the 20 wards of Port Harcourt LGA.

“This is a gross violation of the law, and we, as a party and as the people of Rivers, vehemently reject this travesty.

“We have irrefutable evidence from thousands of witnesses at various polling units in Port Harcourt LGA, all of whom experienced and documented this unlawful process firsthand.”