Mama Rainbow Marks 82nd Birthday With Gratitude, Reflection

Veteran Nollywood actress, Mama Rainbow, is celebrating her 82nd birthday today, October 16th, and the entertainment community is honoring her milestone.

Mama Rainbow took to Instagram to share stunning birthday photos and express gratitude to God for another year of life.

“+ 1 today am now 82 years today. Thank you DADDY”. she wrote.

In subsequent posts, she reflected on her age, saying 82 marks the beginning of another year filled with wisdom gathered from eight decades of life.

She wrote, “Turning 82 doesn’t mean the end of anything. It means the beginning of another year with a full eight decades of wisdom am still your baby family”.

Writing in Yoruba, Mama Rainbow thanked God for His mercy, love, and blessings.

She acknowledged His guidance through life’s challenges and prayed for continued peace and good health.

Nollywood stars have flooded the comments section with heartfelt birthday messages and tributes, celebrating Mama Rainbow’s life, legacy, and contributions to the film industry.

Portable’s baby mama Ashabi wrote, “Happy birthday to you, grandma. More good years in good health and peace ma

Joke Jigan wrote, “Happy birthday Iya Dada

Adekola Tijani wrote, “Your new age with grace! In Sha Allah

Bimpe Akintunde wrote, “Happy glorious birthday Maami

Esther Kalejaye wrote, “Happy birthday my beautiful mother of nation

Allwell Ademola wrote, “Happy birthday ma

