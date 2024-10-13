Man Arrested For Setting Grandmother On Fire In Jigawa

A 26-year-old man named Nura Mas’ud has been arrested by the Jigawa State Police Command for reportedly setting his grandmother on fire.

DSP Lawan Adam, the command’s Public Relations Officer, confirmed the suspect’s arrest in a statement issued Saturday.

He said, “On October 8, 2024, at about 1600hrs, the command was notified of a sad and regrettable incident that occurred in Mu’azu village, Dan Gwanki ward, Sule Tankarkar LG.

“That one Nura Mas’ud, 26 of Mu’azu village, Sule tlTankarkar LGA, went to his family house with a petrol canister and poured it on his grandmother, Zuwaira Muhammad, 60 of the same address, and set her ablaze.

“The elderly woman eventually passed away while being admitted to a hospital as a result of the conflagration.”

He clarified that the corpse was given to family members for burial in accordance with Islamic customs after the on-call physician certified her death.

He stated that a squad of police investigators from the Sule Tankarkar Division promptly apprehended and detained the culprit.

“He was later taken to the State Criminal Investigation Department for a discreet investigation.

“During the interrogation, the suspect admitted to committing the alleged offence against him,” the statement added.

Adam stated that a preliminary inquiry found that the suspect has a mental disorder and is being treated at Kazaure Psychiatric Hospital.

“The suspects further stated that the late grandmother upset him by expressing concern about his physical appearance and health, which he did not want. He warned her on several occasions but she refused. Thus, he purchased gasoline, poured and ignited her,” he added.

He said that the state Commissioner of Police, A.T. Abdullahi, had urged the SCID to properly investigate the case and prosecute the culprit to serve as a deterrence to others.