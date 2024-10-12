Man Commits Suicide In Ogun Hotel

A 32-year-old man, identified as Lanre Ogungbe, has been confirmed dead with a bottle of insecticide and alcoholic drink beside his remains in a room at Authentic hotel, Soyoye area of Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The Command’s Spokesperson, SP Omolola Odutola, in a statement on Friday, disclosed that the incident occurred at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

She added that the owner of the facility alerted the police after one of his staff discovered the remains of Ogungbe in the room he lodged in.

Omolola said: “He (the hotel owner) explained that around 2 p.m. of that same day, his hotel’s manager raised an alarm at the hotel and informed him about a customer later identified as Lanre Ogungbe, who had come to the hotel for a short rest.

“The receptionist, after noticing that the customer had not been seen, went to check on him and discovered his lifeless body on the bed. She immediately notified the manager, who then alerted the hotel owner.

“They condoned off the scene, leaving the exhibits untouched before the complainant made a formal report of the incident to the police. There were no signs of violence found on his body.

“His remains were evacuated to the General Hospital in Ijaiye for medical examination, where he was pronounced dead and his body deposited in the morgue for a post-mortem examination.”