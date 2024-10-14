Man Drowns In River After Smoking Colorado In Lagos

A 45-year-old man named Kazeem drowned in a river at Odo Tente, a border village between Lagos and Ogun states.

According to PUNCH Metro, the incident occurred on Friday about 11 a.m.

Prior to the incident, Kazeem was claimed to have consumed a strong drug, presumed to be Colorado.

The deceased, who quickly began acting under the effect of the substance, reportedly rushed frantically and jumped into the river.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident and revealed that Kazeem drowned during the process.

The statement read, “On 11/10/2024 at about 11 am, a complainant reported at the Alagbado Division that one Kazeem, ‘M’, aged 45, under the influence of a hard drug suspected to be Colorado, ran uncontrollably and jumped into a river at the Odo Tente boundary between Lagos and Ogun states. Sequel to this, the victim drowned and died.”

Hundeyin said the detectives from the Alagbado Division visited the location and photographed the deceased.

The police spokesman stated that when contacted, the deceased’s father directed that the corpse be buried immediately by the riverfront in accordance with family tradition.

He did, however, mention that the police had begun an investigation into the incident.