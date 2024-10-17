Man Slumps, Dies In Niger Hotel After Having Fun With Sex Worker

The Niger State Police Command has confirmed the death of a yet to be identified man who slumped and died after an alleged marathon sex with a lady in a hotel at the Paiko Local Government Area.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the Command’s Spokesman, SP Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed that the incident happened on October 15 around 8:50 PM.

Abiodun added that the deceased visited the Hotel with a woman and subsequently collapsed, prompting immediate medical assistance.

One of the traders, who preferred anonymity, told Daily Trust that the incident happened in the night on Tuesday after the man was done having affairs with the lady, said to be a sex worker.

He said: “The man was done having affairs with the lady and was putting on his trousers, as the lady narrated to us, when he suddenly slumped and died.

“The lady has been arrested by the police while the corpse of the man was taken to IBB Specialist Hospital in Minna.

“We cannot trace his family because he had no phone or any means of identification on his body. This is the first time we are experiencing this in this market.”

Also confirming the death of the man, SP Abiodun said that the incident is being investigated pending the completion of a medical autopsy.

He said: “An incident of a suspected sudden death was reported at Paiko Division, that on October 15 at about 8: 50 pm, a yet-to-be identified male adult visited the LGA lodge with a lady, and thereafter, slumped and was rushed to a nearby medical facility in Paiko, where he was confirmed dead.

“The man reportedly slumped while putting on his trousers and died at a guest house in Paiko, the headquarters of Paikoro LGA of Niger State, where he had allegedly gone to see a commercial sex worker.

“The guest house is located within the Paiko popular market, where traders, who usually come from far places, also lodge.”