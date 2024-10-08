Man Stabbed To Death In Minna During Phone Snatching Attempt



A man identified as Abdulmutalib has been stabbed to death by a group of hoodlums in Minna, Niger State, following an attempt to snatch his phone.

The incident took place around 8 p.m. on Sunday along Old Secretariat Road.

Abdulmutalib, in his early 30s, was walking when the assailants confronted him, demanding his mobile phone. Before he could react, one of the attackers fatally stabbed him in the neck with a dagger.

An eyewitness, who wished to remain anonymous, described the attackers: “The phone snatchers were young men, likely in their 20s and teens. They confronted him, asked for his phone, and without waiting for a response, one of them stabbed him. They fled with his phone, and by the time help arrived, he was already dead.”

The rise in violent crimes, especially phone snatching, has alarmed residents of Minna.

Suleiman Kuta, a local resident, expressed his frustration over the authorities’ failure to address the issue, calling it a threat to public safety.

“These hoodlums are taking over Minna. Every day, you hear of attacks, phone snatching, and youth unrest. On safety and security matters, no one seems to be in charge. These criminals are known to many, yet nothing is being done. The authorities seem powerless,” Kuta said.

He further criticized the Niger State government and the police for their apparent inaction, warning that if the trend continues, the situation could worsen.

Spokesperson of the Niger State Police Command, Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the incident on Tuesday morning in a brief message.

“The victim was rushed to General Hospital, Minna, where he was confirmed dead. The case is under investigation, and efforts to apprehend the suspects are ongoing,” Abiodun. said