Man Stabs Friend To Death Over N2,000 Debt In Ondo

Monday Chukwu, 34, has been taken into custody by Ondo State Police detectives for reportedly killing his friend Kefa Ofando, 30, by stabbing him over a N2,000 debt.

The tragedy was alleged to have occurred on September 20, 2024, in Odigbo council area of the state.

On Thursday, while parading the suspect and ten others in Akure, Ondo State Commissioner of Police Abayomi Oladipo stated that Chukwu stabbed Ofando following an argument over the debt that had escalated into violence.

He added that a pair of scissors used in the attack by Chukwu was discovered at the spot by police crime scene investigators, and Ofando was declared dead by a doctor.

Oladipo further stated that other investigations are underway, and Chukwu will be charged in court soon.

He asked the public to avoid violent persons and to remain calm during disagreements.

Oladipo said, ” on the 20th of September, 2024, operatives of the Ondo State Police Command attached to the Odigbo Divisional Police Headquarters, acting on a complaint, swiftly responded and arrested one Monday Chukwu, a 34-year-old resident of Akintola village in the Odigbo area of the state.

“The suspect allegedly stabbed one Kefa Ofando, aged 30, to death.

“Discrete investigation revealed that the deceased had borrowed the suspect the sum of two thousand Naira, which, when demanded a few days later, led to an argument during which the suspect stabbed the victim with scissors on his neck.

“Upon arrival at the scene, crime scene experts recovered a pair of scissors, while a medical practitioner confirmed Kefa Ofando dead.

”Investigation is ongoing, and the suspect will soon be charged to court upon conclusion.

“However, this underscores the importance of staying away from violent individuals and the need to act with restraint, especially when angry or under pressure.”