Man. Utd Sack Erik Ten Hag, Van-Nistelrooy Takes Over As New Interim Manager

Manchester United have terminated the appointment of its manager, Erik Ten Hag following weeks of struggles with the club.
The development is coming, following a 2-1 defeat by West Ham on Sunday, that left the club at 14th position in the Premier League with just three wins from their opening nine matches.
United are also 21st of 36 teams in the Europa League table, having drawn their three opening fixtures.
Meanwhile, Ruud van Nistelrooy, who joined the club as Ten Hag’s assistant last summer, has been named as interim manager.
The club triggered a one-year extension in Ten Hag’s contract following May’s FA Cup final victory over Manchester City but just over three months later he has been dismissed after overseeing United’s second worst start to a Premier League campaign.
United are now seeking their sixth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.
Former Ajax boss Ten Hag, 54, took charge in the summer of 2022 and led the club to third place in the Premier League in his first season.
He also guided United to their first piece of silverware in six seasons with a 2-0 win against Newcastle United in the 2023 Carabao Cup final and finished runners-up in the FA Cup final, losing 2-1 to Manchester City.
His second season in charge started poorly, with United finishing bottom of their Champions League group in the autumn but they picked up a trophy, beating Manchester City in the FA Cup final.
Also confirming the development, popular transfer news journalist, Fabrizio Romano, via his X page on Monday, adding that the assistant coach will take over from Ten Hag.
He said: “Erik ten Hag has left his role as Manchester United men’s first-team manager. We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future.
“Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team, whilst a permanent head coach is recruited”.