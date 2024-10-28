Man. Utd Sack Erik Ten Hag, Van-Nistelrooy Takes Over As New Interim Manager

Manchester United have terminated the appointment of its manager, Erik Ten Hag following weeks of struggles with the club.

The development is coming, following a 2-1 defeat by West Ham on Sunday, that left the club at 14th position in the Premier League with just three wins from their opening nine matches.

United are also 21st of 36 teams in the Europa League table, having drawn their three opening fixtures.

Meanwhile, Ruud van Nistelrooy, who joined the club as Ten Hag’s assistant last summer, has been named as interim manager.

The club triggered a one-year extension in Ten Hag’s contract following May’s FA Cup final victory over Manchester City but just over three months later he has been dismissed after overseeing United’s second worst start to a Premier League campaign.

United are now seeking their sixth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.