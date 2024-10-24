Many Feared Dead As Suspected Cultists Storm Anambra Community

A yet to be ascertained number of people have been killed, after some gunmen, suspected to be cult members, stormed Awka, Anambra State.

It was gathered that the horrible incident started around 9:30am on Thursday, resulting in multiple fatalities.

According to eyewitness who refused to disclose herself identity, told newsmen that the shooting took place in Ifite Awka, a community dominated by students of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

She said: “Gunmen just shot a guy a few minutes ago at Ifite, Awka. He’s lying lifeless.”

Confirming the incident in a statement by the Spokesman of the Anambra State Police Command, Tochukwu Ikenga, noted that police response team has arrived at the scene and further information will be provided soon.

He said: “Anambra State Police Command begins investigation on some intercepted videos and voice notes on social media space threatening violence in the state.

“The Police Command not taking those clips for granted and saddled with the responsibility of maintaining law and order shall live up to its mandate of ensuring that no person or group of persons is allowed to infringe on the fundamental human rights of others.

“Given the above, Police and Other Security Forces have intensified patrols, and improved security dominance and surveillance to enforce the law, maintain Public Order, Public Safety and other Support Services in the State.”