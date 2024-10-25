‘Many Members Suffering Under Your Govt’ – Osun NURTW Vows To Vote Out Gov Adeleke In 2026

The Osun State chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has pledged to vote out Governor Ademola Adeleke in the upcoming 2026 gubernatorial election.

This decision was made during a meeting in Ilesa, where the union’s leadership expressed their dissatisfaction with the Governor’s administration.

Kazeem Oyewale, the Acting Chairman of the Osun NURTW, spoke to journalists on behalf of the Central Working Committee (CWC), on Thursday, condemning the mistreatment of union members by Governor Adeleke’s administration since its inception.

Oyewale emphasized that the union will stop at nothing to ensure the return of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to power in 2026.

Governor Adeleke’s decision to sack union members and replace them with the Park Manager system upon taking office has been a major point of contention.

According to him, while the union remains non-partisan, it has become necessary for members to align with the political party that recognizes their existence and advocates for their welfare.

“Those who are suffering in this government of Adeleke are many, and our members are part of them because he sacked them when he assumed office in 2022.

“There is no gainsaying; anybody who sees the sacking of people needs to work assiduously to ensure that he gets sacked. Our members are fully ready to ensure that we sack Adeleke while seeking re-election in 2026,” he said.

Oyewale also highlighted that the union was scrapped immediately after Governor Adeleke took office, leaving hundreds of members jobless and idle without just cause.

“While we remain resolute in our determination to take back our position as it used to be in the past, before the inception of the present government, we are equally ready to give our absolute support to the party that recognized us while in government, and I can assure you that very soon our position will be restored,” he added