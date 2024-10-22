Many Players Injured As U-19 Kano Pillars Team Bus Crashes

A team bus conveying coaches and U-19 players of the Kano Pillars to Plateau State has been involved in a road accident.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the accident happened on Monday, on their way to the New Jos Stadium for their Matchday 5 fixture in the inaugural U-19 Youth League against Plateau United.

In a statement by the team on Tuesday, disclosed that Injured players were immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The club added that no fatalities have been reported.

The statement reads: “It is with deep sadness that we announce that the Kano Pillars FC U-19 team bus was involved in a road accident earlier today while en route to the New Jos Stadium for their matchday 5 fixture in the inaugural U-19 youth league against Plateau United U-19.

“Several players and the driver sustained injuries in the unfortunate incident and have been promptly taken to the hospital for medical attention.

“Thankfully, no fatalities have been reported at this time, and the medical team is closely monitoring the situation.”