Many Soldiers Reportedly Killed As Gunmen Attack Military Camp In Imo

Some gunmen have attacked an Army Camp in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, and killed many soldiers on Tuesday night.

In a video monitored by Daily Trust, the gunmen could be seen chanting battle songs, while setting several operational vehicles on fire.

The gunmen who engaged in the gun battle with the security operatives chorused: “We are the angels. The angels are here. The army has run away. Why are they running? They should stand and face us.

“We are live at Ehime-Mbano army camp. Today is the 8th of October, we are the angels. We have come to take over.”

“Some non-state actors attacked and killed some soldiers in the area yesterday,” a source claimed.

A source who spoke with newsmen on Wednesday said that residents of Ehime-Mbano community have been left with unrest due to the attack.

He said: “The whole place is on fire, and troops have taken over nearby communities. We are terrified.

“The sound of gunfire is still echoing in our ears. We don’t know what will happen next. We are worried. Ehime used to be a serene environment, and we don’t know what is happening.”