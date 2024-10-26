Maria Chike Announces Birth Of Second Child

Reality TV star Maria Chike and her partner Kelvin have welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Skylar’Rose.

Maria shared the joyful news on her Instagram page on Saturday, posting breathtaking photos from a maternity shoot.

According to her announcement, Skylar’Rose arrived on October 23.

In one of the images, Maria and Kelvin are seen lovingly cradling her baby bump.

Maria expressed her gratitude in the caption.

She wrote, “My whole existence shall never seize to praise you lord If you’re seeing this my little princess ( Skylar’Rose) is here. 23/10

Help me thank the good lord for all his mercies and love upon my little family.”

