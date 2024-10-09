Matawalle Returns To Combat Banditry In Sokoto Under ‘Tinubu’s Directive’



The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, says that President Bola Tinubu has instructed him to relocate in a bid to address the ongoing issue of banditry.

In a statement released on Tuesday by Henshaw Ogubike, the Director of Information and Public Relations at the Ministry, Matawalle emphasized that his return to Sokoto State Signals a serious threat to bandits and their affiliates.

Matawalle reaffirmed the government’s dedication to combating insecurity and urged political leaders to support the President’s initiatives.

“As directed by Mr. President, I am back to Sokoto state to assure the people of this great region of our commitment to achieving all necessary yardsticks in the fight against insecurity,” he stated.

He further assured the public, “We will never leave you alone. I assure you, we will win this war against bandits and those supporting them to unleash terror against our people.”

The minister stressed the importance of collaboration with all stakeholders in the region to meet their objectives, adding that , “The federal government will continue to boost the morale of our soldiers and security agencies in this fight.”

Matawalle expressed confidence in the current military operations in the North West , stating, “I am optimistic that our gallant troops will continue to record successes through Operation Fansan Yamma as we intensify our fight against these criminals.”

He concluded by vowing to “relentlessly” combat bandits and their supporters, asserting that the Tinubu administration will prioritize the protection of citizens.