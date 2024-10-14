Matter Has Crossed The Rubicon, No Reconciliation For Wike, Fubara Feud – Fayose



The rift between Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, is irreconcilable, according to former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose.

Fayose, a close friend and ally of Wike, noted that the breach of trust between the two politicians cannot be easily restored.

“This crisis is unfortunate, very, very unfortunate,” Fayose said on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

“I believe that the matter has crossed the Rubicon. It has gone far. Breach of trust, even if you want to resolve this matter, where do you put the trust part? I rather want to believe that it is too far in the day to call for reconciliation,” he added.

The feud between Wike and Fubara, who succeeded Wike as Rivers Governor in 2023, has escalated despite President Bola Tinubu’s intervention.

Recent Local Government elections in the State saw violent clashes in four areas, with buildings burnt and gunshots fired.

Wike previously stated that restoring peace in Rivers State rests with Fubara.

The withdrawal of police officers securing council secretariats preceded the burning of local government secretariats in Eleme, Ikwerre and Emohua.

Fayose’s assessment underscores the depth of the rift, suggesting reconciliation efforts may be futile.