Mbah Appoints Adetshina As Enugu Brand Ambassador

Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 winner Chidimma Adetshina has been named Enugu State’s brand ambassador.

On Thursday, Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah appointed the 23-year-old as ambassador in an X post.

Her appointment followed a joyous homecoming in Enugu on Tuesday, when she was greeted with banners, traditional performances, and celebrations.

The beauty queen holds dual citizenship; she was born in South Africa to a Nigerian father from Enugu State and a Mozambican mother who is now a naturalised South African.

In his statement, Governor Mbah underlined that her selection represents her resilience and determination, which are representative of Enugu culture and values.

He stated, “Today, I appointed Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Onwe Adetshina, as the brand ambassador of Enugu State. Chidimma is an indigene of Amurri, Nkanu West LGA, who embodies the resilience and determination that define Ndi Enugu. Despite numerous challenges, her journey to this remarkable achievement is a testament to the grit and perseverance that we, as Ndi Enugu, are known for. I am incredibly proud to congratulate her on this accomplishment and welcome her back home.

“Chidimma’s story will serve as a beacon of hope to our young people, particularly young women. Her influence will undoubtedly inspire others to pursue their dreams, and we look forward to engaging her in programmes that will empower our youths. Our administration’s mission is unwavering commitment to youth development, so we have dedicated 33% of our budget to education. We believe that the true wealth of Enugu lies in our human resources, and Chidimma’s success further strengthens our resolve.”

Adetshina expressed thanks for her appointment in an Instagram post, reflecting on how being called to represent Nigeria occurred at a difficult time in her life.

She wrote, “I received the honour of being in the presence of the Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Ndubisi Mbah. Upon my homecoming, I was received and appointed as the brand ambassador of Enugu State. I cannot express my gratitude for all the great things I have achieved in my father’s land. Again… Nigeria, Thank you for picking me up when I was on my knees.”

This November in Mexico, Adetshina, a 300-level law student, will compete for Nigeria in the Miss Universe 2024 competition.

Wishing her success, Governor Mbah added, “As she prepares to represent Nigeria and Enugu on the global stage at the Miss Universe 2024 pageant in Mexico, she carries our full support and pride with her. We are confident she will continue to shine as a symbol of excellence and resilience.”

