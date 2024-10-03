Mechanic Shot Dead By Unknown Gunmen In Ogun

Unidentified gunmen have reportedly shot and killed one Abdullahi Lawal, an auto mechanic, in the Sasure community of Idi-Oke Igebesa in Ogun State’s Ado-Odo Ota Local Government area.

On Wednesday, PUNCH learnt that Lawal was allegedly shot on Tuesday by two suspected attackers who arrived on a motorbike.

The Ogun State Police Command verified the incident in an exclusive statement provided to PUNCH on Wednesday.

Advertisement

According to reports, the incident occurred about 11:00 p.m. and briefly caused panic among locals, prompting them to lock themselves in their homes out of fear for their safety.

Omolola Odutola, the command’s spokesperson, revealed that two community residents contacted the Idi-Oke Division Police to report that Lawal had been shot dead by the perpetrators.

READ MORE: John Amos, ‘Coming To America’ Star, Dies At 84

The 45-year-old auto mechanic was reportedly returning from his workshop when he got off at the Sasure Bus Stop and crossed the street. At that point, he was allegedly shot dead by a motorbike assailant.

She said, “Two members of the community, who were friends of the deceased, informed the men about the incident. The victim was reportedly returning from his workshop when the suspects allegedly shot him in the head.

“Upon arriving at the scene, we found the victim unconscious, lying in a pool of blood with gunshot wounds to the head. Additionally, we recovered around eight empty shell casings.

“He was immediately transported to a nearby hospital, where the doctor on duty confirmed his death. The family has requested the release of the body for burial by Islamic rites. A large-scale manhunt for the suspected killers has been launched.”