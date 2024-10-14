Mercy Aigbe Elated As Her Debut Cinema Movie “Ada Omo Daddy” Receives 10 Nominations For BON Award

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe is ecstatic after securing ten nominations for her cinematic debut, Ada Omo Daddy, at the prestigious Best Of Nollywood awards (BON).

She took to Instagram on Sunday to post a screenshot of the nominations, expressing her gratitude and honour for being recognised.

Ada Omo Daddy, her debut film, received nominations for Director of the Year, Best Actress, Best Costume, Best Cinematography, Best Supporting Actress, Best Kiss, Best Sound, Best Social Message, Best Editing, and Best Use of Food.

She wrote, “Super grateful and honored to be recognized for TEN (10) award nominations @bon_awards for ADA OMO DADDY

Director of the year

Best Actress

Best costume

Best Cinematography

Best Supporting Actress

Best Kiss

Best Sound

Best Social Message

Best Use of Food

Best Editing

Biggest shout out to the amazing cast and crew for making this possible.

All My Love

M.A.A

This year!!! THINLINE is hitting Cinemas across the nation with a banger!!

ANTICIPATE”.

