“Ministers Discharged, Not Sacked” — Presidency On Cabinet Reshuffle

The Presidency has refuted media reports claiming that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government, sacked some Ministers

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the decisions were made on Wednesday, following months of calls to terminate the appointment of those ministers, who were said to be unproductive.

Reacting to the development during an interview on TVC, Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said that ministers were not sacked but discharged.

He said: “Ministers were not sacked; they were discharged.”

The affected ministers are: Minister of Women Affairs, Barr. Uju-Ken Ohanenye; Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John; Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman; Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Abdullahi Muhammad Gwarzo; and Minister of Youth Development, Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim.

Tinubu also nominated Bianca Odumegu-Ojukwu as the Minister of State Foreign Affairs, while Nentawe Yilwatda as the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, officially bringing an end to the tenure of suspended Betta Edu.