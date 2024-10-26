Minor Fire Outbreak Hits Lagos Blue Line Track, No Casualties Recorded

A fire broke out on a section of the Lagos State Blue Line track opposite the NEPA station, near the Eko bridge in the Apogbon area of the State, on Saturday.

According to Gboyega Akosile, spokesperson for Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the incident occurred at 4:12 pm and was promptly brought under control.



“There was a fire outbreak on a small section of the Lagos Blue Line track at a spot opposite NEPA Station by Eko Bridge inward Apogbon,” Akosile confirmed via X.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported, and train services were not in operation “at the time of the incident.”

A “team of safety and emergency personnel,” along with other first responders, he noted, swiftly extinguished the fire.

“Lagosians in that axis can go about their business peacefully as the situation is under control,” Akosile reassured.

The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) is expected to provide updates on the status of train operations.

No further details on the cause of the fire or potential disruptions to services have been released at this time.