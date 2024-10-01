Mohbad: Yomi Fabiyi Allegedly Escapes Assassination Attempts

Yomi Fabiyi, a Nollywood actor, has stated that his life is in danger and that he narrowly escaped assassination attempts.

In an Instagram video posted on Monday, the actor revealed why he didn’t attend Mohbad’s Coroner Court hearing that same day.

He claimed he evaded assassins two days ago, and they still planned to kill him on Sunday night.

He said that if they had succeeded, he would have been buried by Tuesday.

Yomi added that he did not take any money from anyone, but they intend to waste his life since he is fighting for justice.

The actor, who is presently hiding, stated that he cannot utilise his body for experimentation.

He partly said: “I escaped from the assass!ns two days ago and they still planned to Kpai me tonight. If they had succeeded, I would have been buried tomorrow. They will now waste me all because I am fighting for Justice. I didn’t collect money from anybody. I am just doing my own for God. I can’t use my body as an experiment. I ran for my life”.

