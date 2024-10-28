Mohbad’s Widow Consents To DNA Test To Prove Son’s Paternity

Omowunmi, the widow of the late artist, Ilerioluwa Aloba nicknamed Mohbad, has shown a willingness to conduct a Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) test to ascertain the paternity of their only son, Liam.

It should be noted that the deceased singer’s father, Joseph Aloba, filed a suit seeking a DNA test for his grandson.

In the application submitted by the legal team with Joseph, the family requested an order to serve Wunmi by posting all originating procedures and other processes in the litigation at the respondent’s last known address.

Advertisement

The family’s legal team, led by Emmanuel Oroko, maintained that attempts to serve Wunmi failed.

During its meeting on July 9, 2024, in the Ikorodu region of Lagos State, the Magistrates Court urged both parties to seek alternative dispute resolution, which resulted in closed-door negotiations that also failed to yield an agreement.

In a statement acquired by PUNCH Metro on Sunday, Monisola Odumosu, a representative of the family’s legal team, revealed that Wunmi had agreed to do the DNA test.

Odumosu noted that the settlement provisions were drafted by both parties.

Odumosu in the statement disclosed that, “Emmanuel Oroko informed the court that both parties had settled outside the court and are ready to move the terms of the settlement already filed and served on Wunmi Aloba’s lawyers. In response, Kabir Akingbolu, Esq. (leading Adams Atata Esq. and M.K.O Orire Esq.) concurred, and the court adopted the terms of settlement as the judgment of the court.”

READ MORE: Aisha Yesufu Responds To Seun Kuti’s Comments On Women’s Liberation

According to Odumosu, Mohbad’s widow agreed in the settlement that the DNA test will be performed in a recognised and authorised government or private medical facility within Lagos State, or another agreeable hospital outside the state.

The lawyer also stated that Mohbad’s father had agreed to cover the costs of the testing procedures and other connected expenditures.

“In the terms filed before the court, the respondent, Wunmi Aloba, consented to submit herself and her son, (Master Liam Aloba), for the conduct of a Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) at Two (2) recognised and accredited government or private medical facilities within Lagos State or other agreeable hospital outside Lagos State. In turn, the applicant, Mr. Joseph Aloba, agreed to bear the cost of the DNA test processes, including the fees for the testing facility, the collection of samples, and any associated legal or administrative fees.

“The court further ordered that the Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) test be conducted at a mutually agreed-upon laboratory or medical centre within Nigeria. To ensure and ascertain the reliability of the test, the court further appointed some officers to supervise the process of the DNA test,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, according to the statement, the court also ordered that both parties should bear their respective costs regarding this case except the processing of the DNA tests the applicant undertook to bear.

Mohbad died at the age of 27, and the circumstances surrounding his death sparked online debate.