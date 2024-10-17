Motorcyclist Killed In Hit-And-Run Accident On Lagos-Badagry Expressway

A motorcyclist has been killed by a hit-and-run driver on Wednesday morning at the Limca bus stop axis of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

Mr William Manga, Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps’ Badagry Unit, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the accident occurred around 9.23 a.m.

He stated that the command received information about the collision at 9.27 a.m., and its personnel arrived on the scene at 11.32 a.m.

The accident occurred at the Limca bus stop axis of the Badagry Expressway. It involved a Sino Truck and an Ajue Lady’s motorcycle.

“Our rescue team received a call from the Department of State Service office and left the patrol point at Mowo to the accident scene.

“The victim sustained injuries to the head and died before our team got to the scene and we deposited the corpse at the mortuary of General Hospital in Badagry.

“The second victim was taken to the emergency centre at Badagry Roundabout by officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency,” he said.

He claimed that nothing was found on the victims.

The unit commander advised pedestrians to be more cautious when crossing expressways.

Manga also encouraged drivers to follow speed limits and other traffic rules and regulations.