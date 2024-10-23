Mr. Jollof Files N500m Suit Against VeryDarkMan For Allegedly Defaming Wife

Nigerian comedian, Mr. Jollof, has filed a lawsuit against activist Verydarkman, demanding N500 million in damages over alleged defamatory remarks about his wife.

The lawsuit stems from a public disagreement between the two individuals weeks ago, when Verydarkman made claims suggesting Mr. Jollof’s wife played a role in securing his position as Senior Special Assistant on New Media to the governor of Delta state.

In the writ of summons posted on Mr. Jollof’s Instagram account on Tuesday, Verydarkman is ordered to appear in court within 30 days or face legal consequences.

Mr. Jollof seeks compensation for the harm caused by Verydarkman’s statements, which he claims damaged his reputation and that of his wife.

The lawsuit marks a significant escalation in the dispute between the two public figures.

He captioned the post, “Attention Martins Vincent Otse @verydarkblackman”

