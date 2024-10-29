Mr. Macaroni Calls Out Nigerian Politicians Over Disregard For Citizens

Debo Adebayo, often known as Mr Macaroni, a well-known social activist and skit maker, has claimed that Nigerian politicians have no regard for Nigerians.

He claimed that this is because they have never been held accountable to the general public.

The declaration comes after Alexander Mascot Ikwechegh, a member of the Abia State House of Representatives, threatened to make a Bolt driver disappear from Nigeria.

Advertisement

Additionally, the representative threatened to lock the driver in his generator home and beat him up.

READ MORE: TAMPAN Reverses Nkechi Blessing’s Suspension After Public Plea

However, in a post on his X account on Tuesday, Mr Macaroni stated that politicians had never been held accountable to Nigerians.

He used the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, as an example, claiming he enquired if certain Nigerians were stupid while addressing them.

Mr Macaroni wrote: “Nigerian politicians lack regard for Nigerians and this is because they have never been accountable to the people.

“The other day the FCT Minister was addressing some Nigerians and he said; “are you stupid, is it because I came down to talk to you”

“You are a civil servant!

“What do you mean by “is it because I came down to talk to you?”

You are talking to the people that pay your salary!!! Whatever privileges your office allows you is as a function of your service to the people! You work for the people and not the other way round. Arrogance has no place in public office!!!

“Nigeria is not a private entity. Your duty is to serve!!! You are not anybody’s chairman.

“So, next time any Nigerian politician is addressing the people, please remind them that they are speaking to the people they are serving, not their followers.”

SEE POST: