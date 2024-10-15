Mr Macaroni Chastises Parents For Letting Kids Imitate His Skits

Nigerian skit maker and content creator Debo Adedayo, often known as Mr Macaroni, has chastised parents whose children are imitating his skits.

A viral video featuring Akorede, the Son of the source, sparked widespread criticism from Nigerians, who condemned his parents and handlers.

In response to the viral skit on the X platform on Tuesday, Mr Macaroni urged parents and guardians against pushing their children to go too far in order to develop their talents.

He warned everyone to be cautious and to demonstrate their talents in ways acceptable for their age.

Macaroni stated that doing so will foster and develop their talents for a longer lifespan.

Macaroni wrote, “Dear parents and guardians, I understand the urge to want to make the most out of our uniquely talented children. I however strongly believe that we must apply caution while doing so.

We must showcase their talents in ways appropriate for their respective ages.

We must put our children first and groom them right.

That way, we are able to develop the durability and longevity of their talent as opposed to a short viral moment.

We owe them and our society that guidance. My love always.

Children are uniquely gifted. While I believe in catching them young, I also understand that we must groom and direct them to create at a pace suitable for their respective ages.

As they grow, they can be allowed more creative freedom.

One step at a time.”

