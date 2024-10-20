Mr. Macaroni Honors Slain Journalist Pelumi Onifade On EndSARS Fourth Anniversary

Nigerian content creator and actor, Debo Adedayo often known as Mr. Macaroni has commemorated the fourth anniversary of the Lekki Toll Gate massacre.

He paid tribute to Pelumi Onifade, a 20-year-old journalist killed during the 2020 End SARS protests.

It should be noted that in 2020, Nigerians marched to the streets to protest for the end of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) which was termed End SARS.

SARS officers were known as a notorious unit of the Nigerian police who abused and harassed Nigerian youths.

However, several Nigerians died during the march, particularly at the Lekki Toll Gate on October 20, 2020.

Onifade was arrested and fatally detained for capturing footage of a Nigerian politician firing at protesters.

His death remains a symbol of the brutal suppression of press freedom and the right to information.

Mr. Macaroni’s tribute highlighted the ongoing quest for justice for Onifade’s family, who have been denied the release of his body by the Lagos State Government.

Mr Macaroni wrote: “I am dedicating this Year’s EndSars Anniversary to Pelumi Onifade; a young promising journalist who was arrested and killed in detention for recording the video of a Nigerian Politician shooting at EndSars Protesters. Four years later, Justice has not been served in the matter of Pelumi Onifade. The Lagos State Government has also refused to release his body to his family. This injustice must come to an end!”

