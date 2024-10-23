“My Being Controversial Was A Strategy, But The Press Took It Too Far” – Timaya

Nigerian singer Inetimi Alfred Odom, better known as Timaya, has revealed how his decision to utilise controversy as a strategy failed.

In a recent interview with Channels TV shared on Instagram Tuesday, the ‘Dem Mama’ crooner stated that being controversial was a strategy, but the media overstretched it, which proved costly.

“My being controversial was a strategy but the press took it too far; they wanted to kill me. And back then, it wasn’t the internet; it was newspapers. When they publish it [controversial story], it goes on the street for one week before they publish another one. For that one week, you will be the topic of discussion,” he recalled.

Advertisement

“When you go to buy suya the next week, you will see your face in the newspaper that was used to wrap it. So, it was really hard. And that time, I was the only one causing controversy. People thought I was crazy. My foundation as a Port Harcourt boy also played a role in me being controversial back then.”

READ MORE: He Reminds Me Of My “Crazy” Past – Timaya On Why He Admires Portable

Timaya stated that he took deliberate efforts to rebrand after his contentious tactic failed.

The musician has been involved in various issues in the past, including obtaining a car present from his ex-girlfriend, actress Empress Njamah, following their breakup.

Terry G, his colleague, called him out last year over an alleged music royalties debt.

Watch him speak below…