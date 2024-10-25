My Dating Standards Are High, No Time For Boys – Ayra Starr On Being Single

Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, also known as Ayra Starr, has explained why she is still single.

The 22-year-old stated that she has extremely high dating standards that will be difficult for any man to meet.

She expressed gratitude that she did not begin dating before achieving celebrity status.

Starr revealed this during an interview with Coco Jones for Rolling Stone’s Musicians on Musicians issue shared on YouTube on Thursday.

“I’m so happy I wasn’t really dating before I started music. I didn’t really know what I was missing. So now that I waited this long to date people, I have very high standards. If it’s gonna be hard to meet it, it’s gonna be bye-bye. But also, I don’t have time for myself, talk less of a boy,” she said.

Watch her speak below…