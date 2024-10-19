My Father’s Work Inspired Me, Not Pressure – Falz On Studying Law

Nigerian music sensation Falz, son of human rights lawyer Femi Falana, has set the record straight on why he chose to study law.

In a candid conversation with Chude Jideonwo shared on YouTube Friday, Falz shared that his decision was motivated by the countless individuals his father fought for.

“I won’t say it was pressure but when I was super young, I was already getting that reaction everywhere I went if I ever mentioned my name, people would be like, ‘Which Falana? Is it Femi Falana? Oh wow.

Advertisement

“Everyone sort of had a story about how my dad came to their aid at some point in time and how he fought for them and was there for them. So at that point in time, I wasn’t pressured. I aspired to emulate what my father was doing.”

READ MORE: Women Have Conquered Entertainment Industry, Yet Cry For Equality – Bovi

He stated that his father’s job had a lasting impact on him, and he opted to study law on his own, despite the fact that he only practiced for a brief period.

“I did practice law for a very short period of almost two years. I started going out of practice in 2014 when things started to pick up for me.”

Watch him speak below…