My Greatest Desire Is To Deliver Nasarawa To Another APC Govt In 2027 – Gov Sule

Despite economic challenges and insecurity problem facing the state, the Governor of Nasarawa state, Abdullahi Sule, has declared his greatest goal to be achieved in 2027.

Sule stated that his ultimate desire is to ensure that All Progressive Congress win the next gubernatorial election in the state.

The Governor led this out on Monday while addressing stakeholders of APC in Nasarawa, adding that it does not matter who the person is as long as he is from his party.

He said: “As you all know, and for those who don’t know, my ultimate goal is to hand over to another APC governor in 2027, If I have any dream whatsoever, projects, we do the best we can in the areas of education, health, agriculture and everything you can think of, we are going to do the best we can and make Nasarawa state proud.

“However, all that will not make much to me unless we work together to hand over to another elected Governor under APC. These we have to achieve starting from me.

“As I said over and over, I mean it from the bottom of my heart, what happened in 2019, what happened in 2023 has happened and gone and God has given us success.

“So I have no problem whatsoever in holding grudges against any other person even if I’m handing over to another APC Governor who did not support me in 2019 or 2023.

“It doesn’t matter to me as long as that person is coming in under the APC platform, I will hand it over to him.

“We will not know the difference until we are no longer in that office, a lot of you come in easily and see me easily, but believe you me, if it is not APC Governor, that won’t be possible.”