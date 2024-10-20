My Stunning Goal Against Antalyaspor Can Win Puskas Award – Osimhen

Super Eagles’ forward, Victor Osimhen, has backed his strike in Galatasaray’s 3-0 victory over Antalyaspor to win the Puskas award.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the prestigious award is created by world football governing body, FIFA to player with best goal, in all competitions.

Recall that Galatasaray defeated Antalyaspor in the Süper Lig fixture, on Saturday night to remain top of the Turkish League table.

Osimhen, who recently returned from injury after missing out in their last game, came in as a substitute during the match.

The current African Best Player scored a remarkable bicycle kick in injury time to seal the win for Galatasaray.

Speaking with newsmen over the goal, Osimhem said: “Of course it could be. It was an incredible goal. It’s a classy goal, why not? It could be.

“The goal was an incredible one. We got 3 points from here, I am very happy for that. I dedicate this goal to our coach, today is his birthday.

“When we look at the first half, we were not that good, we took the lead thanks to the goals scored by Mauro and we were able to play much better in the second half.

“We had a 4-day holiday and as a result we rested well, now we will continue in the same way.

“The first goal was normal, but it was not normal for the second goal not to count. These things are part of football. What is important here is for us to get three points as a team and to progress well.”

The 25-year-old has scored three goals for the Turkish Super Lig champions.

Osimhen joined the Yellow and Reds on loan from Napoli this summer.