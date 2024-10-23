N30bn Lawsuit: Halima Abubakar Sues Actors Guild President Over Her Indefinite Suspension

Halima Abubakar, a suspended Nollywood actress, has launched a lawsuit against Emeka Rollas, president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria.

The actress also requested N30 billion from Rollas after he announced her suspension on his social media account.

Information Nigeria reported on Friday that Abubakar was suspended over her alleged involvement in slandering her Nollywood colleagues.

Advertisement

In response to the charges, the actress stated that she had never been contacted or given the opportunity to reply to the claims prior to the announcement.

Abubakar accused the AGN President of purposely destroying her character in a letter that circulated on social media on Tuesday, dated October 20, 2024, by her legal representatives, P.D. Pius & Associates.

“Our client has been battling health issues for years, and despite maintaining a professional relationship, you chose this delicate moment during her recovery to spread a false narrative. This has caused her emotional distress and harmed her reputation in society.”

READ MORE: Salo’s Hospital Bill Is Over N12m, His Condition Was Very Critical – Toyin Abraham

The solicitors further ordered that the defamatory publication on Rollas’ Instagram profile be removed immediately, with full public disclosure, and that N30 billion be paid in reputational damages.

The letter concluded with a warning; “Unless these demands are met in 7 days, we are instructed by our client to pursue appropriate legal action.”