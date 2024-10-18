N85,000 Minimum Wage Commendable, But Not Enough For Lagosians – Gbadebo

Former candidate of the Labour Party in the last governorship election in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour has called for a minimum wage of ₦100,000 for workers in the State.

Gbadebo described the recent increase to ₦85,000 announced by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as unrealistic.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that this was contained in a series of post shared via his X page on Thursday, adding that the new minimum wage won’t address unique cost-of-living challenges faced by Lagos workers.

Gbadebo noted that Lagos has the highest intra-city public transportation costs in Nigeria, with the second most expensive city in terms of feeding.

He said: “The recent increase in the minimum wage to N85,000 is commendable, but it is simply not enough.

“With meager investments in social housing programs and the soaring costs of living, workers in Lagos are struggling to make ends meet.

“It’s crucial to note that over 70% of Lagos State’s operating revenue comes from taxes, with PAYE (Pay As You Earn) contributing 45%.

“This means the state’s wealth, which the governor seems to take all the credit for, is primarily generated by citizens’ hard work.

“What tangible benefits do Lagosians receive in return for this significant contribution? Do their children have access to quality public education?

“Is there an efficient and affordable public transportation system? Are the roads well-maintained? Is social housing readily available? Can residents easily access capital for entrepreneurship?”

“while it is fair to commend opening the blue rail, albeit after 16 years, the question is, what kind of city are we building?

“Who are we building for, and what opportunities do we seek to tap into?

“Comparing Lagos with Bauchi or Ekiti is juvenile and visionless, when the city lags far behind its contemporaries around Africa.”