NAF Airstrikes Kill Scores Of Terrorists In Borno

Numerous Boko Haram militants were killed on October 25 at two locations in Bula Marwa, Borno State, by the Nigerian Air Force Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai.

This was said on Monday in Abuja by Air Commodore Olusola Akinboyewa, Director of Public Relations and Information for the Nigerian Air Force.

Mr Akinboyewa stated that the NAF had identified Bula Marwa as a high-level gathering place for Boko Haram’s notorious figures, and that Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance missions confirmed increased terrorist activities.

He claimed that the IRS discovered an increase in motorcycles and militant gatherings across the location.

He stated that NAF fighter jets were ordered to the location for an air interdiction mission.

He said, “On arrival, ISR footage captured suspected terrorists assembling at a rendezvous point on 12 motorcycles. The motorcycles were then traced to a primary meeting location where additional terrorists had been waiting. Accordingly, the first airstrike was executed, effectively engaging the target area.

“Moments later, ISR aircraft loitering in the vicinity observed several terrorists returning to assess the damage and evacuate their wounded combatants. In response, NAF air assets conducted follow-up strikes, neutralising additional terrorists.’’

Mr Akinboyewa stated that more ISR was conducted in the region on the same day, indicating another group of terrorists gathered behind a huge tree at a second meeting location.

He stated that NAF air assets executed a precision attack on the target location, resulting in a direct hit and the elimination of multiple terrorists.

According to him, these air operations dealt a serious blow to planned terrorist activities, killing many fighters and destroying their motorcycles, limiting their capacity to undertake ambushes or other hostile actions.

He added, “This impactful strike highlights the ongoing contributions of the Air Component of Operation Hadin KAI to rid northeastern Nigeria of terrorist activities. The NAF remains committed to executing its mission with relentless precision, whether in joint or independent operations, to bring an end to terrorism as well as other threats to the sovereignty and security of our great nation.’’

(NAN)