NAFDAC Confiscates ₦37m Worth Of Illegal Cosmetics In Abuja

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) conducted coordinated raids on Tuesday on various supermarkets and open markets in Abuja, including Wuse and Garki.

The agency announced this in a post on its official X page, along with still and motion photographs from the operation.

According to the post, during the raids, many unregistered and counterfeit cosmetics were confiscated, totalling N37 million.

The agency stated that the move was part of measures to eradicate the market of counterfeit and illegally imported cosmetics in the nation’s capital.

“NAFDAC is committed to investigating the sources of these illegal products and will take strict regulatory action against those involved.

“All confiscated items will be destroyed in line with the Agency’s laws and regulations, ensuring public safety”, the statement added.

