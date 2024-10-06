Nasarawa Police Apprehend Four Suspected Armed Robbers, Recover Stolen Vehicle

The Nasarawa State Police Command has apprehended four suspected armed robbers and recovered a stolen vehicle.

DSP Ramhan Nansel, the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, said in a statement on Sunday that while agents from the Mararaba ‘A’ Division detained Salim Hussaini, Abdulkadir Musa, and Dimas Danja, another suspect, Mohammed Aliyu Abubakar, was apprehended in the New Karu region.

The spokesman stated that during the initial operation, a fake gun, a dagger, and illicit charms were found, and Abubakar, an Abuja resident living in the Mabushi neighbourhood, was found in possession of a blue Toyota Camry with the registration number RBC 980 DA.

He added that the suspects admitted to being part of a gang of armed robbers terrorising the Mararaba area and its surroundings.

The statement added that the Commissioner of Police, CP Umar Shehu Nadada, “has called on the owner of the stolen vehicle to visit New Karu Area Command with proof of ownership to claim the recovered vehicle”.