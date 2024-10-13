Nasarawa Police Apprehend Two Suspects For Alleged Murder Of Female Trader

The Nasarawa State Police Command has announced the arrest of two men, Abubakar Ibrahim and Isah Ayuba, over the killing of a trader, identified as Felicia Namkywa, in the State.

It was gathered that the victim was lured into a bush under the pretext that they were going to sell grains to her and thereafter killed and dispossessed her of N550,000.

Confirming this in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Ramhan Nansel, disclosed that the suspects were tracked down following painstaking efforts by its personnel.

Nansel said: “The duo of Abubakar Ibrahim and Isah Ayuba, both males of Shember village of Agwatashi, Obi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, have been arrested by police detectives attached to the Obi Division.

“Investigation for abduction and subsequent killing of one Felicia Namkywa, a petty trader following a painstaking investigation [sic].

“The arrest was sequel to a complaint lodged at the Obi Divisional Police Headquarters that the trader had been missing for days, and all efforts to trace her whereabouts proved abortive.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was lured via phone call by one of the suspects (Abubakar Ibrahim) who owed her the sum of Forty thousand Nnaira (N40,000) and beckoned on her to come and purchase grains in one of the Fulani settlements (Ruga) of the area; unknown to her that there was a sinister plan to take her life and dispossess her of her business capital.

“The suspects upon interrogation confessed to having lured and abducted the victim, took her deep into the forest where she was strangled to death and her remains dumped in a swamp, and took away the sum of N555,000 that was found on the victim.”