Nasty Blaq Condemns Disrespect Towards Davido, Amid Online Backlash

Nasty Blaq, a skit maker, has expressed concern over the rate at which musician Davido is “disrespected” online.

Blaq noted that the DMW chief is receiving “way too much” criticism, adding that people took advantage of his generosity.

On his X handle on Sunday, he wrote, “The disrespect davido is getting is way too much sha, man just wants to help people and that’s all.”

Advertisement

Nasty Blaq’s statement came in the wake of content producer Korty EO criticising Davido and his crew for allegedly telling her not to share an interview video she shot with the singer despite initially granted her permission.

READ MORE: I’m Wealthy Than 90% Of People I Look Up To – Burna Boy

“They [Davido’s team] agreed that I should re-edit this video and now have said I must not post the video for reasons I still don’t understand. I am not scared of anyone, but I am wise enough to stay out of battles I’m not equipped for,” she wrote.

“I’ve filmed so many artists who eventually tell me not to post the video. If you don’t want people to see you for who you are, please do not come on my show. Stop wasting my time.”

SEE POST: