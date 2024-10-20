National Grid: TCN Completes Emergency Repairs After Temporary Disturbance



The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) announced yesterday that the national grid has been restored following a brief disruption that occurred at approximately 8:15 a.m. on Saturday.

According to Ndidi Mbah, TCN’s General Manager of Public Affairs, TCN engineers successfully isolated the faulty current transformer at the Jebba substation, preventing further damage.

The engineers also reconfigured the busbar arrangement, restoring power supply to the station and other parts of the grid.

Mbah explained that the disturbance was caused by an explosion at the 330kV Jebba Transmission Sub-station.

“As expected, the protection system was activated, and this promptly opened the busbars to curtail the explosion, thereby preventing outbreak of fire and further damage to adjacent equipment,” she said.

The protection system’s swift response led to a temporary disturbance on the grid, Mbah added.

The National Control Center (NCC) reported that the bus section of the current transformer exploded, triggering the protection system’s activation.