Navy Apprehends Suspect With Ammunition In Rivers

The Nigerian Navy’s Forward Operating Base BONNY has successfully apprehended a suspect in possession of illicit firearms and ammunition in Rivers State on Wednesday, October 23, 2024.

This was revealed in a statement posted on the Navy’s verified Facebook page on Thursday.

The operation, which was carried out based on credible intelligence, led to the seizure of one AK-47 rifle, three AK-47 magazines, thirty-six rounds of 7.62mm x 39mm ammunition, three smoke grenade launchers, and one locally made rifle.

The suspect was arrested in Eleme-Ifoko Community, Degema Local Government Area (LGA), Rivers State.

According to the Navy’s statement, the suspect is currently in custody undergoing investigation.

The statement reads, “On Wednesday, October 23, 2024, Forward Operating Base BONNY, acting on credible intelligence, discovered and apprehended a suspect in possession of one AK-47 rifle, three AK-47 magazines, thirty-six rounds of 7.62mm x 39mm ammunition, three smoke grenade launchers, and one locally made rifle in Eleme-Ifoko Community, Degema LGA, Rivers State.

“The suspect is currently in custody undergoing investigation.”