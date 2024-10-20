Navy Deactivates Two Illegal Refining Sites In Bayelsa

The Nigerian Navy’s “Operation Delta Sanity” has achieved significant success, dismantling two illegal refining sites in Bayelsa State.

The Navy made the announcement on its Facebook page on Saturday.

“On Thursday, October 17, 2024, Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) SOROH discovered and deactivated an illegal refining site with refining ovens and metal drums in Otuwo, Bayelsa State.”

“In a subsequent operation on Friday, October 18, 2024, the NNS SOROH patrol team discovered and deactivated another illegal refining site in West Boma, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, Bayelsa State.”

“The site had refining ovens, metal drums laden with a large amount of illegally refined AGO, and a wooden canoe containing metal drums, pipes, and sacks laden with illegally refined products.”

The continued efforts of the Nigerian Navy demonstrate their commitment to eradicating oil theft and ensuring energy security in the region.

