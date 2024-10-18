Navy Intercepts 350kg Fertiliser Bound For Cameroon, Detains Two Suspects

Two suspected smugglers were detained by the Nigerian Navy’s Forward Operating Base in Ibaka, Akwa Ibom State, with a speedboat loaded with 350 kilogramme bags of fertiliser on its way to Cameroon.

This was revealed to reporters by FOB Commanding Officer Capt. Uche Aneke on Thursday in Ibaka when he turned over the suspects and goods to the Nigerian Customs Service.

He stated that the suspects were apprehended about 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Mr Aneke stated that the navy received an intelligence report of suspected smugglers’ activity within its area of operations.

“Intelligence report indicated that a speed boat was conveying some bags suspected to be fertilizers, and headed to Cameroon while transiting within the waters under FOB Ibaka Area of operations,” Mr Aneke said.

He issued a warning to anyone or any organisation preparing to engage in smuggling into or out of Nigeria or to commit any kind of illegal activity in Nigerian seas to immediately stop.

Mr Aneke stated that the Nigerian Navy, led by Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, remains committed to combating all forms of marine crime in the state.

He stated that offenders in the FOB Ibaka Area of Operations, which falls within the Eastern Naval Command Area of Responsibility, would be detected with advanced surveillance technology and intelligence.

While receiving the suspects and items, Dada Fagbola, Deputy Superintendent of Customs, Akwa Ibom Command, commended the navy for providing safety on Nigeria’s waterways.

Mr Fagbola stated that additional investigation and prosecution would be carried out on the situation.

(NAN)