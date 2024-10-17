Navy Rescues Nine Human Trafficking Victims In Lagos, Hands Them Over To NAPTIP

Nine suspected human trafficking victims have been turned over to the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) by the Nigerian Navy in Badagry, Lagos.

Lt. B.C. Awodeyi, the Base Information Officer, verified this in a statement issued Wednesday in Lagos.

According to Awodeyi, the Navy’s Forward Operating Base (FOB) handed over the suspects to NAPTIP.

She stated that suspected human trafficking victims were found on October 11 and 13.

“At about 4.21.p.m, on October 11, the FOB Badagry, the Base Quick Response Team (QRT), deployed at T-Junction, Badagry intercepted a fibre boat with passengers enroute Panshi Jetty from Mile 2, Lagos.

“During the routine stop and search of passengers by the QRT at the jetty, it was discovered that five young ladies suspected to be victims of human trafficking were among the passengers.

“Consequently, after much interrogation, the young ladies revealed that they were unaware of their destinations.

“They disclosed that they had been instructed to call a contact number written on a sheet of paper issued to them upon arrival at Panshin where someone would pick them up to Republic of Benin and Ghana for a better life.

“The five suspected victims aged 19 to 32 years were rescued and kept in Base custody,” she said.

She further mentioned that on October 13, at approximately 3:15 p.m., FOB Badagry QRT, which was stationed at Tongeji Island, Badagry, stopped a fibre boat carrying people heading to Panshi Owode.

“During the routine stop and search of passengers by the QRT at the jetty, it was discovered that four young ladies suspected to be victims of human trafficking were among the passengers.

“Consequently, after much interrogation, the young ladies revealed that they were unaware of their destinations.

“They disclosed that they had been instructed to call a contact number written on a sheet of paper issued to them upon arrival at Panshin where someone would pick them up to Guinea and Togo for a better life.

“The four suspected victims aged 19 to 24 years were rescued and kept in Base custody as well,” she said.

Awodeyi stated that the nine victims were handed over to the NAPTIP zonal office in Ikeja, Lagos, for further investigation and prosecution on October 15.

“This is inline with the Harmonised Standard Procedures on Arrest, Detention and Prosecution 2016.

“These sustained efforts of the Nigerian Navy FOB, Badagry, demonstrates its unwavering commitment to maritime security within its Area Of Responsibility.

“These are all geared toward complying with the Chief of Naval Staff Strategic Directive 2023-2026 which is to ensure a safe and secure maritime environment in Nigeria and the Gulf of Guinea,” she said.